Vizag to host international meets in March

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

Visakhapatnam: The port-cum-steel city will be host to several international conferences and while the global investors summit will be held on March 3 and 4, the G-20 conference would be held on March 28, and 29, according to Industries and IT minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said that efforts were on to ensure more investments in Andhra Pradesh and delegates from as many as 48 countries were expected to take part in the summit. “Top industrialists from various sector will attend the summit which would showcase the facilities available in Andhra Pradesh which is recognised as state with exports to the tune of 19 million dollars and won acclaim from Niti Ayog,” he stated.