Breaking: VJ Sunny injured after dummy bullet hits him during shoot

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:28 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Hyderabad: The filming of a promotional video of an upcoming movie reportedly went awry when a dummy bullet left an actor with injuries. According to available information, Telugu actor VJ Sunny reportedly suffered injuries when the dummy bullet hit him during the shooting of a promotional video of his upcoming movie ‘Unstoppable’.

The incident occurred when a scene was reportedly being filmed between Sunny and other character artistes including Prudhvi and Sapthagiri.

The film unit crew, who noticed it, rushed to his rescue and immediately shifted him to the hospital.