VNRVJIET inaugurated its annual cultural fest

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:04 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Hyderabad: VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET) has inaugurated its annual cultural fest, “Sintillashunz”, with the celebration of cultural day. Popular Telugu film music composer, Dr. Koti, and actor Vamsee Chaganti, participated in the event.

Dr. Koti reminisced his 48-year music journey which he started at an age of 16 as a guitarist and said that students must develop patience, hard work, and dedication because any success in life can only be possible with these three characteristics. Vamsee Chaganti said students must balance their passion with their education and design their lives and careers in such a way that there will be no regrets in life.

The Institute’s Dean-Student Progression, Prof. Y. Padma Shayi, Principal, Prof. C.D. Naidu, and others participated.