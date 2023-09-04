Renowned Speaker Dr. Chaganti Koteswara Rao Addresses VNRVJIET 1st-Year Students on Student Empowerment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:47 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Hyderabad: As a continuation of the First-year Student Induction Programme at VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET), the institute invited popular speaker, Brahmasri Dr. Chaganti Koteswara Rao to talk to the first year students with the theme titled “Student Empowerment: A Roadmap to Personal Growth and Success”.

The talk was aptly embedded with a lot of examples from the epics, mythology, as well as current affairs and biographies from lives of successful people around the world.

Dr. Chaganti said that personal hygiene that must be internalised and practised and keeping the inner self as chaste too. Talking about freedom and independence, he said that freedom is necessary and important but that the level of freedom depends on the age and cannot be extrapolated or taken for granted before such an age.

He helped the young audience appreciate the importance of discipline in an age of influence and how bad habits can be inherently addictive and how no level of self-control can sometimes be enough to preserve one’s sanity.

Dr. Chaganti’s talk was interspersed with relevant quotes from literary works like Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s “Indomitable Spirit”, Adi Sankaracharya’s “Mathruka Panchakam”, the Ramayana, and more.

The event was attended in person by over 1400 students, faculty members, and parents of students, while it was also streamed live on YouTube, the coordinators said.