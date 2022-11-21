Volleyball tournament for tribal youth concludes in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:03 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Kothagudem: The three-day mandal level volleyball tournament organised by Dummugudem police in the district for tribal youth concluded on Monday.

Bhadrachalam ASP, B Rohith Raj attended the closing ceremony along with the local CI, Domala Ramesh, SI Ravi and distributed prizes to winners and runners up. Speaking on the occasion the ASP told the youth to excel in academics as well as sports.

He said that the youth should stay away from bad addictions, shape their own future and not to cooperate with anti-social elements. The police department organised the sports competitions for the youth of the agency area to bring out their talents.

Rohith Raj informed that many programmes would be organised for the people of the agency area as part of community policing. He congratulated the police officers of Dummugudem for organising the sports competitions in a grand manner.

As many as 50 volleyball teams took part in the tournament in which the first prize was won by Kothamaredubaka team, the second prize by Koyanarasapuram and the third prize by Chinna Bandirevu team.

Later in the day the ASP along with the Cherla CI, B Ashok and others inaugurated a three-day mandal level volleyball tournament organised at Cherla police station for the local youth.