Kothagudem: Robber arrested, Rs 20 lakh worth stolen property recovered

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Police arrested a robber and recovered stolen property worth Rs 20 lakh from him at Yellandu town in the district on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G speaking to the media here on Monday informed that the accused, Guguloth Ranjith, was nabbed by the town CI B Raju and staff at Yellandu Government Area Hospital area following a tip off.

The accused was involved in a total 15 cases, including 14 robberies and one murder, which he committed from 2015 to 2022 at Yellandu town. He used to sneak into the houses in the night by opening the doors with a drilling machine and rob the people by threatening to kill them.

Ranjith also robbed temples from where he stole cash and idols. He killed a man, M Somaiah and injured his wife by hitting them with a pestle after sneaking into their house. He also injured a couple and a watchman when they tried to stop him from robbing them, the SP said.

310 grams of gold, 70 grams of silver, Rs 95, 000 cash, brass utensils and a panchaloha idol were recovered from the accused. CI Raju, head constable Krishnaiah, and staff Balu, Salimuddin, Nagaraju, Nageshwar Rao and others were appreciated by the SP for nabbing the robber.