Voot Select brings a rib-tickling tale of love ‘The Great Weddings of Munnes’, trailer out now

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:16 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Hyderabad: Voot Select is all set to take the entertainment quotient a notch higher with a unique, bone-tickling family comedy titled, ‘The Great Weddings of Munnes’. Starring the hugely popular OTT stars Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh in the lead, the much-anticipated show is slated to release on August 4, exclusively on Voot Select; and the audience is invited to join the ‘baraat’ and get a sneak peek into the crazy antics of this one-of-a-kind couple, Munnes and Mahi, with the unveiling of the show trailer today!

Presented by Jio Studios, created by talented Bollywood director, Raaj Shaandilyaa and directed by Sunil Subramani, Produced by ThinkInk Picturez, ‘The Great Weddings of Munnes’ is a series of misadventures triggering a laugh riot, depicting the unbelievable journey leading to Munnes’ great wedding or should we say weddings, all the while capturing the hysterical escapades of this ‘not-so-eligible-bachelor-in-town’ and his unique Yadav clan.

The ten-episode series is based on the simple premise of Munnes’ innocent pursuit to find his happily ever after. He falls in love with the stunning ‘sarv gunn sampurn’ Mahi and cannot believe his luck when she makes the first move. Just when the show starts resembling a mushy romantic classic and everything seems to be in place, a pandit’s prophecy adds a whole new horror twist to this love story. From here follows a roller coaster ride of trial and errors, with a fine blend of a slice of life tale as Munnes, Mahi and the quirky Yadav family embark on a mission to find a wife for Munnes!

Watch the trailer of ‘The Great Weddings of Munnes’ here: https://we.tl/t-xifwaH8f81