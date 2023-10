‘Vote From Home’ In Implementation For Telangana State Assembly Elections 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:15 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Hyderabad: Senior Citizens over 80 years and differently-abled voters will be allowed to cast their votes at their homes. The Central Election Commission is introducing a new voting protocol aimed at fostering inclusivity in the electoral process.

