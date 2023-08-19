Vritti clinches two more gold medals at National Aquatics championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:44 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Hyderabad: Young Hyderabad swimmer Vritti Agarwal, who has been selected to represent India in the upcoming Asian Games, continued her dream run clinching two more gold medals on Saturday at the 39th Sub-Junior National Aquatic Championship and 49th Junior National Aquatic Championship at Biju Patnaik Swimming Pool cum Sports Complex, Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Saturday.

With these two golds, her total gold medal tally went up to four. On Saturday, Vritti won gold medal in the 400 metres freestyle Group 1 girls category after clocking 4.27.94 seconds ahead of Karnataka swimmers Hashika Ramachai and Shirin who took silver and bronze respectively.

Later, she returned to the pool to capture another gold in the 200 metres butterfly Group 2 girls category. She clocked 2.23.55 seconds for the top honours. Karnataka’s Hashika Ramachai and Maharashtra’s Dhriti Yogesh Ahil took silver and bronze medals.

Meanwhile, another State swimmer Shivani Karra added another medal to her tally by bagging a silver medal in the 100 metres butterfly Group 3 Girls category.

Results:

400 metres freestyle Group 1 Girls: 1. Vritti Agarwal (TS) (4:27:94s), 2. Hashika Ramachai (KAR), 3. Shirin (KAR);

200 metres Butterfly Group 2 Girls: 1. Vritti Agarwal (TS) (2:23:55s), 2. Hashika Ramachai (KAR), 3. Dhriti Yogesh Ahil (MAH);

100 metres Butterfly Group 3 Girls: 1. Sanithi Mukherjei (BEN) (1:08:47s), 2. Shivani Karra (TS), 3. Shashini (TN).