Merutsav: DPS Khajaguda emerge winners in basketball, football competitions

DPS Khajaguda emerged winners in basketball and football competitions of the Merutsav in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:38 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

DPS, Khajaguda team won 1st place in Basketball boys category at Merutsav on Saturday.

Hyderabad: DPS Khajaguda emerged winners in basketball and football competitions of the Merutsav in Hyderabad on Saturday.

In the Grade 7 and 8 boys division of basketball final, DPS side notched a narrow 21-17 win over Meru International School, Miyapur.

In the football final, Grade 7 and 8 boys of DPS downed Meru International School, Miyapur with a comfortable 4-1 margin.

Results: Football: Grade 7&8: Boys: DPS Khajaguda 4 bt 1 Meru International School, Miyapur;

Basketball: Grade7 & 8: Boys: DPS Khajaguda 21 bt 17 Meru International School, Miyapur;

Basketball: Grade7 & 8: Girls: Phoenix Green 17 bt 16 Sancta Maria;

Table Tennis: Grade7 & 8: Boys: Harshith Reddy (Meridian Madhapur) bt S Eeshant (Ganges Valley) 11-7, 11-8;

Girls: Samriddi (Chirec International School) bt Havisha Battula (Meru International School, Miyapur) 11-6, 11-3;

Grade 5-6: Table Tennis: Boys: Vidith Reddy (Chirec International School) bt Naga Rushik (TNR School) 11-8, 11-4;

Girls: Akshara (Ganges Valley) bt Aniika Srivastava (Meru International School, Miyapur) 11-3, 11-4;

Grade 3 & 4: Taekwondo: Boys: 1. Dakshith Singh (Meru International School, Miyapur) (8/10), 2.Lavan Paridala (DPS Miyapur);

Girls: Varsha (Meru International School, Miyapur) 7.5/10, 2. Sai Aadvaika (Tatva Global School);

Grade 5 & 6: Boys: 1. Shreyansh Maha Patra (Dps Miyapur) (9.0/10), 2.Venkata Krishnan V (Unicent Bowrampeta);

Girls: 1. Aishiki Saha (Meru International School, Miyapur) 9/10, 2. Sahana Kumar (Meru International School, Miyapur);

Grade 7 & 8: Boys: 1.M Akshay Kumar (Tatva Global School) 8.5/10, 2. B Ruthwik (Hindu Public School);

Girls: 1.Saanvi Sinha (Meru International School, Miyapur) (9/10), 2. Lakshmi Mrudula (Tatva Global School).