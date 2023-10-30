Vritti, Mushtakh clinch silver medals at National Games

Vritti clocked 9.14.58 seconds to bag the second place in the women’s 800 metres freestyle event

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Vritti Agarwal and Mushtakh Khan.

Hyderabad: State swimmer Vritti Agarwal continued her good run by bagging her second silver medal in as many days in the ongoing 37th National Games in Goa, on Monday.

She clocked 9.14.58 seconds to bag the second place in the women’s 800 metres freestyle event. Delhi’s Bhavya Sachdeva took the top spot while Karnataka’s Shirin won bronze. Vritti had won a silver in the 200 metres freestyle event on Sunday.

Meanwhile, State player Mushtakh Khan won a silver medal in the billiard and snooker event after going down fighting in the final against Uttar Pradesh’s Paras Gupta. Mushtakh was trailing by 0-2 before bouncing back with win in next two frames to take the match into the decider. But he lost the decider to settle for the second place.

In fencing, the State men’s team of Lokesh, Pawan, Murali and Vamsi settled for a bronze medal.

