Telangana women tennis team enters semifinals of National Games

Team captain Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty recorded a comfortable 6-0, 6-2 win over Kashish Bhatia to put her side in lead

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Telangana women tennis team

Hyderabad: Telangana women tennis team entered the semifinals of the 37th National Games held at Fatorda Sports complex Goa on Monday.

In the quarterfinal clash, the State team defeated Delhi 2-0. Team captain Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty recorded a comfortable 6-0, 6-2 win over Kashish Bhatia to put her side in lead. Shravya Shivani then accounted for Khavya Khirwar with 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 scorelines to secure the semis spot.

The State team will next face Gujarat in the last four stage of the competition.

Results: Quarterfinal: Telangana 2 bt Delhi 0; Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (TS) bt Kashish Bhatia (Delhi) 6-0, 6-2, Shravya Shivani (TS) bt Khavya Khirwar (Delhi) 6-2 , 3-6 , 6-1.

