Hyderabad’s Vritti bags gold medal in National School Games Swimming championship

Vritti Agarwal clocked 2.26.59 seconds for the top honours ahead of A Jadidah and Isha Ghosal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 11:55 PM

Vritti Agarwal

Hyderabad: Hyderabad swimming sensation Vritti Agarwal clinched gold medal in the under-19 women’s 200m butterfly event in the 67th National School Games Swimming championship at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Swimming Pool Complex, Talkatora, Delhi, on Monday.

She clocked 2.26.59 seconds for the top honours ahead of A Jadidah and Isha Ghosal. Meanwhile, another State swimmer Shivani Karra clinched bronze medal in the under-14 girls 200m butterfly event. She clocked 2.36.64 seconds for the third place. Haryana’s Stuti Chatterjee and CISCE’s Aanika Praveen Bhatia clinched gold and silver respectively.

Results:

U-19 Women 200m Butterfly: 1. Vritti Agarwal (Telangana) (2:26.59s), 2. A Jedidah (CISCE), 3. Isha Ghosal;

U-14 Girls 200m Butterfly: Stuti Chatterjee (Haryana) 2:29.47, 2. Aanika Praveen Bhatia (CISCE), 3. Shivani Karra (Telangana).