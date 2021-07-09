Wales scholarships for Telangana students

16 scholarships worth £5,000 each on offer for one-year master’s degree

Hyderabad: Students from the State universities can grab exclusive Global Wales British Council scholarships to study at Welsh universities this year.

The programme offers 16 scholarships worth £5,000 each, and they will be awarded to the meritorious students from the State universities to study a one-year master’s degree at one of the universities in Wales – Aberystwyth University, Bangor University, Cardiff University, Cardiff Metropolitan University, Swansea University, University of South Wales, University of Wales Trinity Saint David and Wrexham Glyndwr University. Each scholarship will contribute towards tuition fees for the academic year from September/October 2021-22, and details can be found at https://www.studyinwales.ac.uk/scholarships.

An MoU was signed last year between Telangana and the Welsh government to facilitate the development of collaborative and mutually beneficial programmes in Telangana and to contribute to increase research and social linkages in higher education.

The Universities of Bangor and Aberystwyth from Wales will also work in partnership with Osmania and Kakatiya universities. This will enable universities to enhance their curriculum of Arts and Commerce subjects aligning to industry standards and enhancing employability of the youth in the State. Over a three-year period, the curriculum reform pilot will be extended to over 1,000 colleges positively impacting more than 8 lakh learners.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof T Papi Reddy said: “Telangana welcomes the new scholarship scheme that complements our own scholarship initiatives for our youth. In the near future, we look forward to improving education and research outcomes through this collaboration with Wales and the British Council.”

Janaka Pushpanathan, Director, British Council-South India, said: “The Arts and Commerce curriculum reform pilot in top universities of the State is bound to create greater opportunities for educators and learners across the State. We are also confident that the exclusive scholarships for meritorious students of Telangana will fulfil their ambitions of studying at some of the world’s best universities in Wales.”

“Currently, we are in talks with the Telangana government and the State education departments to explore specific opportunities for university partnerships between Telangana and the wider UK besides collaborating on two-way mobility for both students and faculty,” Janaka Pushpanathan added.

