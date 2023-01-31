Wall posters dubbing Bhongir MP as Covert Venkat Reddy surface in Nakrekal

It is suspected that unidentified persons pasted the posters on walls of houses in the village, along with National Highway No. 65, posing 13 questions to the Congress MP

Nalgonda: Wall posters with the caption ‘Covert Venkat Reddy’ for a picture of Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy have surfaced in Chandampally of Nakrekal mandal.

It is suspected that unidentified persons pasted the posters on walls of houses in the village late on Monday night, along with National Highway No. 65, posing 13 questions to the Congress MP. The poster talked about the anguish of ‘real’ Congress members and calling Venkat Reddy a leader who was not capable to ensure victory of the Congress even in Sarpanch and MPTC elections in his native village of Brahmana Vellemla.

Pointing out that in the ZPTC elections, out of 20 wards in Nakrekal municipality, Congress had won from only two wards. They also pointed out that mandal presidents of Congress from Nakrekal assembly constituency had campaigned for BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy in the Munugode by-election, and asked Venkat Reddy to introspect whether he had the eligibility to be called the star campaigner of the Congress.

Congress leaders have lodged a complaint with the Nakrekal police seeking identification and action against those behind the poster campaign.