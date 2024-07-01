Komatireddy directs officials to demolish BRS office in Nalgonda

The Minister said the BRS party office was constructed in government land worth Rs.100 crore without obtaining any municipal permissions.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 July 2024, 07:21 PM

File photo of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Nalgonda: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy directed the district administration to demolish the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) office constructed in the town, alleging that it was constructed illegally.

The Minister participated in different programmes in the town on Monday and laid foundation for a sub-station. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the BRS party office was constructed in government land worth Rs.100 crore without obtaining any municipal permissions. “As per rules, the Municipal Commissioner should have demolished the building long back but I did not tell him. Had I instructed him, he would have demolished it by now,” Venkat Reddy said.

When he enquired with the municipal authorities over the issue, they replied that notices were already served. Irked over the reply, the Minister said in a sarcastic tone that 10 more notices should have been issued. He then directed the District Collector to take immediate action and act as per rules.

“We don’t have any vengeance against anybody. The land can be used for constructing a women’s hostel, government office or any other purpose,” Venkat Reddy said, adding that the Minister’s order was a government order and officials should go as per rules. All this was being done to save government assets and save them from encroachments, he said.

“If the BRS wants an office, let them file an application. There is lot of land on the town outskirts and that can be allotted,” the Minister said, adding that he was staying in a rented house for 30 years and did not own land.