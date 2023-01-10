Warangal: AKUT complaints against KU VC Prof Ramesh

Alleging that KU VC violated UGC norms in according promotions to faculty members, AKUT president submitted a memorandum to Commissioner of Collegiate Education and Technical Education in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

AKUT president Prof T Srinivas with Navin Mittal.

Warangal: Alleging that Kakatiya University (KU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh violated the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms in according promotions to faculty members, Association of Kakatiya University Teachers (AKUT) president Prof Thoutam Srinivas met Commissioner (Collegiate Education and Technical Education) Navin Mittal and submitted a memorandum to him at Hyderabad on Monday.

“On December 28, 2022, 11 professors and four senior professors were promoted in Kakatiya University. But three professors including the AKUT president T Srinivas and secretary Dr Mamidala Etari were not promoted,” said a press note by the AKUT here on Tuesday. The petition was submitted along with Commissioner Naveen Mittal.

Also Read Warangal: Two get PhD degrees from Kakatiya University

With the approval of the VC, the Registrar released the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) circular for promotions of university teachers on July 20 last year, while the VC Prof Tatikonda Ramesh, Registrar Prof Srinivas Rao also applied for senior professorships.

“If the VC and Registrar are applicants, according to the rules, the government has to appoint another incharge VC from the time the circular is issued until the promotions process is completed, but contrary to the rules, they continued in the office and executed the whole process of promotions according to their wishes. It is unfair not to give promotion to three teachers,” Prof Srinivas said.

“It is against the UGC norms for the applicants themselves to participate in the selection committee’s process of approving the names of their promotion. According to G.O. No.15 and UGC regulations, the selection committee formed for promotion of a professor to senior professor should have 10 years of experience as a professor or senior professor. Government should appoint someone as Incharge Vice-Chancellor,” he said.