Warangal: Two get PhD degrees from Kakatiya University

The two PhD holders are Mohammad Azam and Madham Ravinder from English Department.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:28 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Mohammad Azam and Madham Ravinder PhD awardees of KU.

Warangal: Social activist and research scholar in the Kakatiya University English Department, Mohammad Azam, has been awarded a Ph.D degree. Azam had submitted a thesis titled “Black Women Consciousness: A Study of Toni Morrison’s select Novels”. He did his research under the supervision of Dr R Meghana Rao, Assistant Professor Department of English, KU. Hailing from a poor family in Karimnagar, Azam had worked as a painter and also pasted posters for a living earlier. He is currently working as an Assistant Professor of English at a private engineering college in Warangal.

Another research scholar from the same department, Madham Ravinder was also awarded the PhD for his thesis titled ” Sunetra Gupta’s fiction: A Thematic study”, also under the supervision of Dr R Meghana Rao. Born in a poor family at Jagannathapur village of Elkathurthi mandal, Ravinder studied up to SSC at Jeelugula village. He had worked as a farm hand in agriculture fields while continuing his studies.