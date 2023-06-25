Six places to visit in Warangal in Telangana

Warangal is where architecture meets nature. The wide roads and the humble vibe this place gives off, make for a perfect weekend getaway if you are in the mood for exploring.

Thousand Pillar Temple

The Thousand Pillar Temple built during the reign of the Kakatiya dynasty is one of the oldest religious places located in Warangal. As the name suggests, the temple is renowned for its thousand intricately carved pillars. These pillars are arranged in a way that no two pillars are aligned in a straight line.

The presiding deity of the temple is Lord Shiva, known as Sri Rudreshwara Swamy. The carvings on the pillars depict scenes from Hindu mythology, including stories from the Ramayana and Mahabharata, as well as images of gods, goddesses, celestial beings, and dancers.

Warangal Fort

The Warangal Fort, also known as the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, was constructed during the 13th century by the Kakatiya dynasty. Spread across a vast area, it is perfect for a day outing.

The most iconic structure within the fort is the Warangal Gate, also called the “Ekashila Thoranam” The fort offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, including the city of Warangal and the nearby countryside. Visitors can explore the fort’s premises and marvel at the architectural brilliance of the Kakatiya dynasty.

Pakhal Lake

This man-made lake is a picturesque destination situated around 50 kilometers east of Warangal City. There is also the Pakhal Wildlife Sanctuary in that location.

The lake was to provide irrigation water to the nearby agricultural lands and spans over an area of approximately 30 square kilometers. As it is surrounded by low hills and forests, it has a serene and scenic environment.

The calm and clear waters of the lake reflect the surrounding landscape and offer a tranquil atmosphere. Boating facilities are available and you can also spot migratory birds in certain seasons.

Kakatiya Rock Garden

Like most other attractions in the region, this is also built by the erstwhile rulers of the Kakatiya Dynasty. It is the perfect place to hang out in the evenings.

It consists of many rock statues of different animals including deer, sambar, lion, giraffe, and antelopes arranged in a decorative pattern. Apart from the rock statues, many flowers can be seen in the garden. This garden is not only famous amongst tourists but also is a preferred destination to hang out for kids, elders, and old age people

Kakatiya Musical Garden

Kakatiya Musical Garden is located just a few meters away from the rock garden. It covers an area of 15 acres with colorful musical fountains.

The main event, musical fountains, starts at 7 pm every day and is a crowd-puller. You also have a duck pond, rose garden, and children’s park here.

Govindarajalu Gutta

If you don’t mind a bit of a trek and are looking for breathtaking views, this place is for you. This hillock in Warangal is also a holy place for Hindus.

It is surrounded by a small forest and villages. Best to visit early in the evening to witness the sunset and the view of the city from the top. It is very near to the railway station so transport should not be a problem.