Warangal CP AV Ranganath directs police to book ganja peddlers under PD Act

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:16 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Warangal CP AV Ranganath addressing the crime meeting on Saturday.

Warangal: Stressing the need to keep a close watch on activities of rowdy sheeters along with ex-criminals, Police Commissioner AV Ranganath directed police officials to book habitual ganja peddlers under the Preventive Detention Act.

Addressing a monthly crime review meeting with police officers here on Saturday, he enquired about the status of investigations of various cases, recovery of stolen property and pending cases in the court of law from the police station officers case by case. “Every police officer has to work hard to curb the sale of drugs, especially ganja, that are making the people addicted to them,” he said and directed the SHOs to identify the people involved in the sale of ganja and register cases under the PD Act in order to make their respective police stations ‘ganja-free police station’.

Referring to child marriages, the CP said, “ We all have the responsibility to check child marriages, especially those who promote child marriages should also be booked, whoever does not complain about child marriages should be registered under the concerned station officer suo moto,” he said.

The CP also suggested that scanning centres should be monitored for prevention of foeticide, as well as identifying people involved in human trafficking and the authorities should immediately respond to the cases of disappearance of women and girls. Ranganath informed the officials that the station officials should maintain good relations with the people and keep up to date with the information related to the villages

DCPs Muralidhar, Abdul Bari, Pulla Karunakar, Sitaram, Additional DCP K Pushpa Reddy, Sanjeev, Suresh Kumar along with ACPs, Inspectors and SIs participated in the meeting.