Warangal CP flags off 150 km non-stop run from Hanamkonda to Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:10 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

Warangal CP Tarun Joshi flagging off 150 km run at Aurobindo society in Hanamkonda on Saturday.

Hanamkonda: Warangal police commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi has flagged off a 150 km non-stop run between Warangal and Hyderabad at the Sri Aurobindo Society office near Kakatiya University second gate in Hanamkonda on Saturday, and appreciated the Aurobindo society and ultra-marathon runner Vijay Yargal for participating in the event aimed creating awareness about the teachings of Aurobindo.

Vijay is leading the 15-member team of runners. This long distance running event is being held to mark the 150th birth anniversary year of Sri Aurobindo, said Sri Aurobindo Society chairman Varigonda Kantha Rao. Fitness trainer from Hyderabad Sama Jaganmohan Reddy is also part of the team of runners, while a member of Hyderabad Relief Riders, Ravi Sambari is accompanying them on cycle. “Aurobindo himself said that physical education is meant to bring into the body, consciousness and control, discipline and mastery, all things necessary for a higher and better life,” said Vijay. The run that started at 6 am on Saturday will reach the Aurobindo International School in Hyderabad at 8 am on Sunday.

“We are organising the run in collaboration with the Institute of Human Study, the amateur ultra-runner is planning to run all through the night and complete the distance of 150 km in 12 to 14 hours,” Kantha Rao said. Chaitanya Deemed to be University VC Prof Gurrapu Damodar, Care College of Pharmacy Director Dr Sudhir, Tushara Group of Institutions chairman Muralidhar, members of the Aurobindo society were present.