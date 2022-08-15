Warangal: Educational institutions celebrate Independence Day on grand note

KITS Warangal Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy with NCC cadets during the -Day celebrations on Monday.

Warangal: Educational institutions including the prestigious National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, Kakatiya University (KU), Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Warangal, and SR University have celebrated the Independence Day on grand note here on Monday. KITS, Warangal, Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy has hoisted the national flag on the campus in the presence of the large gathering of the students, teaching and non-teaching staff.

On this occasion, he remembered the sacrifices of many people including Ramji Gond, who ruled the tribal areas in present-day erstwhile Adilabad district. “Many people fought against the colonial rule of the British who unleashed atrocities against our people. Ramji Gond was caught and hanged by the British. We must remember the sacrifices of people like Ramji Gond,” he said.

Referring to achievements of the KITS, Warangal, he said that the institute was ranked as in the ‘gold category’ for the fourth consecutive year since 2016 by AICTE-CII survey. “In the academic year 2021-22, 96 percent of the students were placed in reputed MNCs,” Ashoka Reddy added.

Administrative Officer, Prof P Ramesh Reddy, NCC Officer Capt Dr M Ranadheer Kumar, Dean Student Affairs, Prof G Raghotham Reddy and other staff members attended the programme. Meanwhile, NIT, Warangal, Director, Prof. N V Ramana Rao has hoisted the flag at the administrative building in the presence of Registrar S Govardhan Rao , Deans and Advisors and others. Speaking on the occasion, he said that NITW had witnessed tremendous improvement and achieved many milestones in serving the nation as an institution with national repute.