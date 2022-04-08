Warangal: Four dead, three injuried in road accident

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:44 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Representational Image

Hanamkonda: In a gory accident, four women farm labourers were killed, and three others sustained serious injuries in an accident at the crossroad near Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya school at Mandharipet village of Shayampet mandal in the district on Friday.

The deceased were B Renuka (45), P Manjula (44), and D Vimala (50), and Ch Ailu Komuramma (55) of Pathipaka village of the Shayampet mandal. While Renuka and Manjula died on the spot, Vimala and Komuramma succumbed to their injuries at the MGM Hospital in Warangal while undergoing treatment. Three injured- Ch Radha, K Sarojana and M Lakshmi- were undergoing treatment at the same hospital and condition of Sarojana and Lakshmi is said to be critical.

Nearly 30 farm labourers were going to Medharimetla village of Mogullapally mandal of Bhupalpally district to pick up the red chillies in the farm lands, when the mini-truck (trolley auto) in which they were travelling was hit by an unidentified speeding lorry at Mandaripet village coming in the opposite direction.

Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod have expressed their shock and grief over the death of farm labourers, and offered their condolences to the kin of the bereaved families. They have also ordered the police officials and other officials to probe the matter seriously.

Meanwhile, Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, his wife and Warangal Zilla Parishad chairperson Gandra Jyothi, and Hanamkonda District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu have visited the MGM hospital and consoled the victims. The government has announced Rs one lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased. Parkal ACP Jupally Shivaramaiah, Shayampet SI Veerabhadram and other policemen have visited the spot and collected the evidences. Police said that the lorry driver who was on his way to Gudeppadu had hit the trolley auto in an attempt to avoiding hitting another lorry coming in the opposite direction and resulted in this bloody accident.

“We are on the job to trace out the lorry that was involved in the accident,” the ACP told to the media representatives.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .