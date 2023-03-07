Warangal had a magnificent celebration of Holi

Plumes of colours painted the air rich as Holi festivities were conducted in rural and urban pockets alike in erstwhile Warangal district on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:49 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

Oasis orphanage inmates celebrate Holi with Sulakya Seva Samithi members in Hanamkonda on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, it was a fun day for inmates of the Oasis Orphanage as members of an NGO Sulakshya Seva Samithi drenched them in different hues in Hanamkonda with an objective of spreading love and affection.

Meanwhile, it was a fun day for inmates of the Oasis Orphanage as members of an NGO Sulakshya Seva Samithi drenched them in different hues in Hanamkonda with an objective of spreading love and affection.

The festive mood gripped the entire orphanage as all the children residing there drenched themselves in myriad colours of Holi by smearing on each other the colour distributed by the Samithi. Immersed in the festival, the children also danced to the peppy numbers.

“We usually celebrate this festival with family members, colleagues and colony residents but celebrating it with these kids is a great experience and we thoroughly enjoy seeing the kids screaming in joy. We have been celebrating the festival of colours with these children for the last 13 years,” said Santhosh Manduva, founder and president of Sulakshya Seva Samithi.

Meanwhile, the use of chemical colours during the festival is going unchecked. “Though the people know that use of chemical colours is not good for health as well as the environment, many youngsters prefer buying them for different reasons. Nearly 50 percent of the people have purchased the chemical colours,” a shop owner in Excise Colony in Hanamkonda said.