Warangal: Kakatiya University caught in controversies

On August 24, the High Court had declared GO 248, issued by the State government on December 12, 2022, null and void. This GO was aimed at addressing the grievances of teachers recruited in 2010.

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 05:25 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Kakatiya University 768x450

Hanamkonda: The Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, is finding itself in a whirlwind of controversies, with various issues causing a stir among students and faculty alike. While the students’ unions claim irregularities in the recent Ph.D. admission process, the teachers are up in arms against the varsity management’s alleged inability to remove faculty members recruited ‘without eligibility’ in 2010, despite an indictment by the High Court.

On August 24, the High Court had declared GO 248, issued by the State government on December 12, 2022, null and void. This GO was aimed at addressing the grievances of teachers recruited in 2010.

The KU Student Joint Action Committee (JAC) has taken the lead in protesting against these issues and has called for a district-wide bandh in erstwhile Warangal, demanding a comprehensive investigation into the matter. In order to cash in on the situation ahead of general elections, political leaders, including those from the BJP and Congress, have rallied behind the students, adding fuel to the fire.

Simultaneously, the Association of Kakatiya University Teachers (AKUT) has expressed solidarity with the students, expressing concern over a series of incidents and irregularities at the university. AKUT President Prof Thoutam Srinivas has pointed fingers at the university’s management, specifically accusing Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh and Registrar Prof T Srinivasa Rao of allocating substantial funds to various departments for purported research projects which allegedly yielded no results.

The AKUT said the High Court had issued notices to authorities responsible for appointing 12 individuals as adjunct faculty members recruited ahead of NAAC peer team. It was alleged that university made these appointments without adhering to guidelines stipulated by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

In the midst of this turmoil, a relay hunger strike led by the Contract Teacher JAC has entered its 11th day. The primary demand is regularisation of all university contract teachers. Former Associate Professor Y Yadigiracharyu also demanded the government to take immediate action to regularise all contract teachers who have dedicated themselves to the institution for an extended period.