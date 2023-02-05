Warangal: KURTA urges KU management to resolve arrears issue

According to KURTA president Prof A Sadanandam, they were yet to receive 75 percent of pension arrears, which were due for the last three years.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:04 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

Warangal: The members of the Kakatiya University Retired Teachers Association (KURTA) are urging the varsity management to take steps to resolve their issues including release of pension arrears.

According to KURTA president Prof A Sadanandam, they were yet to receive 75 percent of pension arrears, which were due for the last three years. “We met Kakatiya University Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh and Registrar Prof T Srinivasa Rao on Saturday and requested for payment of these arrears at the earliest. We are also requesting the government to ensure release of the arrears,” he said.

“Two more Dearness Allowance installments are still due for our teachers. The revise Additional Quantum of Pension (AQP) was implemented in 2021, but the arrears since 2020 on this count are not yet paid. The additional payment of Rs 1000 and the difference arrears for 15n retired teachers on par with others who received it earlier may kindly be accorded and payment may be made at the earliest,” he said.