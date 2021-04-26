Warangal metro to make use of advanced technology

Proposed Metro Neo will be equipped with articulated rubber-wheeled electric coach system with overhead traction system

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: Warangal is the second most populous city in the State and like many cities, it is witnessing rapid increase in private vehicles growth. Currently, the city is registering an annual cumulative vehicle growth rate of 8.6 per cent.

Apart from lack of a good public transportation system, the increasing vehicular growth is posing many challenges to the people when it comes to transportation.

To address all these issues, the State Government has been working on the Metro Neo, a Mass Rapid Transit System to ensure sustainable transportation and mitigate traffic issues.

Unlike Hyderabad Metro rail, the proposed Metro Neo for Warangal will be equipped with different technology and signaling system. Warangal Metro will have articulated rubber-wheeled electric coach system with overhead traction system, which is generally called Metro Neo system.

The system has articulated electric coaches with overhead traction system, which will run on partially elevated and partially at Grade Corridor (ground level), a senior official said.

Advanced signaling and telecommunications systems will be utilised for Warangal Metro Neo. It will be equipped with a suitable Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system with anti-collision device. Traffic lights will be installed at major locations. The coaches will be operated by drivers at a pre-defined speed limit, the official said.

Regarding telecommunications systems, it will include automatic vehicle monitoring, mobile radio communication system, on-board passenger information system, public address system, Central voice recording system, Central fault locating system.

The Warangal Metro is proposed to be operated on a Corridor covering 15.5 kms on the Kazipet-Hanamkonda-Warangal via DPO junction route. Of these, the Metro Neo will be operated on At Grade Corridor for 7.1 kms and on elevated Corridor for 8.4 kms.

It is designed with traffic handling capacity with upto 15,000 PHPDT and maximum design speed of 75 kmph.

Though, in terms of traffic handling capacity and speed, it may not be on par with Hyderabad Metro but it is definitely equipped with advanced signaling and telecommunications systems, the official said.

Already, the Detailed Project Report has been prepared and will be presented before the Cabinet shortly for final approval. The State Government has already allocated Rs 150 crore in the current budget.

“However, the Central Government has not allocated any funds for the project, despite several requests by the State government,” said the official.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .