Warangal: MLA Vinay promises to see release of arrears of KU retired teachers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:56 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

KURTA members meet MLA Vinay Bhaskar in Hanamkonda on Monday.

Warangal: West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has promised that he would convince the State government to release the arrears of the retired teachers of the Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal.

The members of the Kakatiya University Retired Teachers Association (KURTA) have called on the Government Chief Whip here on Monday and submitted a memorandum to him urging to see that the government release the pending arrears as per the revised pay scale (RPS) of the University Grant Commission (UGC) and the overdue revised consolidated pension at the earliest. They urged the MLA to take initiative and discuss the matter with the Secretary, Finance, Telangana government, and ensure the release of the arrears.

The retired teachers of the state universities have been appealing the state government to take steps for the immediate payment of arrears Several of those who retired before January 1, 2016. KURTA President Prof T Bhaskar Rao and others were present.

