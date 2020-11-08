Warangal police reunite four-year-old girl with parents

By | Published: 7:24 pm

Warangal Urban: A four-year-old girl, who left the home in the afternoon and lost her way in the city here, was identified and handed over to the parents by the police on Sunday.

According to the police sources, the girl, who was identified as Nikitha, daughter of Veeru and Sunitha of Indira Nagar colony in Gundla Singaram locality, was found wandering near Dallbala centre near Kakatiya University campus by the locals. Subsequently, the locals informed the police. Responding to this, the staff of the interceptor and Blue Colts reached the spot and shifted the girl to Indira Nagar and handed her over to the worried parents, who were overjoyed.

