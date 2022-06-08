Warangal: Three arrested for online cricket betting, Rs 20 lakh cash seized

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:28 PM, Wed - 8 June 22

Warangal CP Tarun Joshi, Additional DCP Vaibhav R Gaikwad, and members of the Task Force and KUC police with the online cricket betting gang.

Warangal: Three people allegedly involved in the online cricket betting were arrested by the Task Force personnel here on Tuesday and Rs 20.80 lakh in cash, four mobile phones and a car were seized. Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi told newsmen on Wednesday said that the arrested were Madishetti Prasad, Kothuru Raju, and Burra Nagaraju. Madishetti Prasad, the gang leader turned his house at Venkateshwara colony in Hanamkonda into a place of betting along with another bookie Kothuru Raju. They used to lure youth in surrounding localities promising huge profits. The bookies gave message on the international cricket matches to the punters on phones and encouraged them to bet.

If the punters won, double the bet money would be paid and the bookies got a commission ranging from 5 to 25 per cent. hree cases were registered in the commissionerate areasagainst Madishetti Prasad in the past. Task Force teams led by Additional DCP Vaibhav R Gaikwad raided a place in Mamnoor following a tip off about and effected the arrests. The arrested persons were handed over to the KU police station for prosecution.