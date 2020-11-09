Warangal: Transgenders get a chance to live with dignity

Warangal Municipal Corporation to employ transgenders to maintain community toilets, nurseries and generic drug stores

Warangal Urban: For the first time in any municipal corporation in the country, transgenders have been appointed to run community toilets by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, thanks to GWMC Commissioner Pamela Satpathy’s proactive approach to help them particularly in these times of Covid-19.

“We have been looking at various options where we can employ transgenders, and discussion are on with officials to help them lead a respectable life in society besides ensuring that they give up the practice of seeking alms,’ the commissioner told Telangana Today.

“We took a decision to entrust the responsibility of maintaining community toilets, Loo Cafes, setting up nurseries and other jobs based on their educational qualifications and skills,” she said, and pointed out that some of them were highly qualified with good degrees. “Considering their qualifications, we also decided to set up generic drug stores and hand over the running of these shops to them,” Pamela said, adding that she had already directed Chief Municipal Health Officer (CMHO) Dr B Raja Reddy to take steps immediately to set up the generic drug stores.

Dr Raja Reddy said no other municipal corporation in the country had handed over maintenance of community toilets to transgenders, and that the commissioner was committed to get them employment.

So far, eight community toilets have been handed over to transgenders for maintenance. “Rs 16,000 per month is paid for maintenance of the community toilet,” an official said, adding that maintenance of two modern Loo Cafes were also handed over to people from the transgender community. The GWMC will also conduct training sessions for the transgender community in the upkeep of toilets and Loo Cafes besides ensuring loans for them. “The transgenders can also take membership in Self Help Groups (SGHs) and develop just like with other women,” Pamela said.

Laila, a leader of the transgender community, said they were a total of 1,800 transgenders under the GWMC limits. “Majority of our community people earn their livelihood through begging on trains. However, due to the lockdown and subsequent conditions caused by Covid-19 pandemic, we are unable to get any help. Keeping this in view, the commissioner came forward to provide employment to us by handing over the upkeep of the toilets and other responsibilities. We are thankful to her,” she added.

