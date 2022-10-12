NIT Warangal inks MoU with G&G group of companies

Warangal: The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with G&G group of companies, Singapore, on Monday, NIT Director Prof NV Ramana Rao said in a press note here on Wednesday.

G&G group is into renewables, food processing, plantations and agro trading with more than 15,000 employees across the globe. Prof Rao and K. Gowrishankar, Director, Investments and Strategy, G&G group of Companies, signed the MoU.

The MoU enables students from NIT’s School of Management to undergo practical training at G&G every year as part of their summer internship programme. In addition, employees from G&G group will take part in delivering curriculum for MBA students, he said. Employees from G&G group can also perform collaborative research initiatives with NIT Warangal. Prof CSRK Prasad, Advisor, CRRM, and Prof V Rama Devi, Head, School of Management, NIT, Warangal, were present.