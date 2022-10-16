Wardhannapet MLA lays foundation for several development works

Published Date - 05:54 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Warangal: Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh said he was striving to place the constituency at the top in development. He laid the foundation for the construction of a BT Road, CC Road, side drains and others worth Rs 3 crore at Taralapally and Kummarigudem villages under the 45th division of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the GWMC was trying to improve the facilities in the villages that were merged with it. Later, Ramesh, who is also the Warangal district TRS (BRS) party president, welcomed nearly 50 youngsters from different political parties into the BRS fold.

Earlier, the MLA released fishlings in the Nagaram Pedda Cheruvu in Hasanparthy mandal. “The State government led by K Chandrashekhar Rao is striving for the upliftment of caste based occupations including the fishermen community. As a part of it, the government is supplying fish seed at a 100 percent subsidy to fishermen,” Ramesh said.