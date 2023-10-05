Warm days, cool nights ahead for Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:42 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is bracing for a dry spell as the southwest monsoon prepares to make its exit in the second week of October.

Weather experts predict that no significant rainfall is on the horizon for the next ten days, leaving residents to experience warm days and cooler nights.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from Telangana will result in a prolonged dry period across the region. Hyderabad is expected to remain rain-free as the monsoon withdraws.

According to meteorologists, daytime temperatures in the city are anticipated to remain on the warmer side, with maximum temperatures hovering around 34 degrees Celsius over the next five days. Meanwhile, the nights are expected to bring some respite from the daytime heat, with minimum temperatures likely to settle around 20 degree Celsius to 21 degree Celsius.

On Thursday in Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.4 degrees Celsius. Expectations point to a decrease in humidity levels and on Wednesday, the humidity in Hyderabad was at 68 per cent.

