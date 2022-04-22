Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
Home | India | Watch 3 Killed 34 Injured As Wall At Wedding Venue Collapses In Up

Watch: 3 killed, 34 injured as wall at wedding venue collapses in UP

By IANS
Published: Updated On - 09:30 AM, Fri - 22 April 22

Lucknow: Three persons were killed and 34 injured after a balcony and a wall collapsed at a wedding venue in Bijnor area in Sarojini Nagar police circle, late on Thursday night.


The deceased include 5-year-old Shraddha.

The victims, the four of whom are critical, have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The incident took place around 11.30 p.m. when wedding rituals had ended, and guests had just begun eating.

“Suddenly, the wall and a balcony collapsed, and all was over in a few minutes,” said Aniket Singh, an eyewitness of the incident.

Related News

Latest News