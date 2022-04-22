| Watch 3 Killed 34 Injured As Wall At Wedding Venue Collapses In Up

Watch: 3 killed, 34 injured as wall at wedding venue collapses in UP

By IANS Published: Updated On - 09:30 AM, Fri - 22 April 22

Lucknow: Three persons were killed and 34 injured after a balcony and a wall collapsed at a wedding venue in Bijnor area in Sarojini Nagar police circle, late on Thursday night.

Two killed including a minor girl after roof collapsed during a wedding ceremony in Bijnor police limits of #Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/A8JIlCBR6c — Arvind Chauhan अरविंद चौहान (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) April 21, 2022



The deceased include 5-year-old Shraddha.

The victims, the four of whom are critical, have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The incident took place around 11.30 p.m. when wedding rituals had ended, and guests had just begun eating.

“Suddenly, the wall and a balcony collapsed, and all was over in a few minutes,” said Aniket Singh, an eyewitness of the incident.