Watch: 3 killed, 34 injured as wall at wedding venue collapses in UP

Lucknow: Three persons were killed and 34 injured after a balcony and a wall collapsed at a wedding venue in Bijnor area in Sarojini Nagar police circle, late on Thursday night.
Two killed including a minor girl after roof collapsed during a wedding ceremony in Bijnor police limits of #Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/A8JIlCBR6c
— Arvind Chauhan अरविंद चौहान (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) April 21, 2022
The deceased include 5-year-old Shraddha.
The victims, the four of whom are critical, have been admitted to a nearby hospital.
The incident took place around 11.30 p.m. when wedding rituals had ended, and guests had just begun eating.
“Suddenly, the wall and a balcony collapsed, and all was over in a few minutes,” said Aniket Singh, an eyewitness of the incident.