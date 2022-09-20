Watch: Actor Rana snatches fan’s phone after he tries to click selfie at Tirupati temple

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:09 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Actor Rana Daggubati, who visited Tirumala along with wife Miheeka Bajaj and his father D Suresh Babu recently, snatched a fan’s mobile phone away after he approached the actor for a selfie while making his exit from the temple.

However, the ‘Baahubali’ actor right away returned the phone and said the temple is no place for selfies. The clip has now surfaced on social media.

Also Read Rana Daggubati takes a social media sabbatical

Rana created a huge buzz recently after he deleted all his posts on Instagram and announced his sabbatical from social media. He shared on Twitter, “Work in progress!! Taking a social media sabbatical. See you at the movies. Bigger. Better. Stronger. Lots of love to all of you. Sincerely, Rana Daggubati (sic).”

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the Telugu romantic drama ‘Virataparvam’. He now awaits the release of the Indian adaptation of ‘Ray Donavan’, in which he has teamed up with Venkatesh. He also has a film titled ‘Hiranyakashyap’ with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas in the pipeline.