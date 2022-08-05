Rana Daggubati takes a social media sabbatical

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:03 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Hyderabad: Rana Daggubati took to his official Twitter and Instagram handles to announce that he is taking a social media break. The ‘Bheemla Nayak’ actor shared a ‘Work in Progress’ poster and wrote, “Taking a social media sabbatical. See you at the movies… Bigger, better and stronger. Lots of love to all of you. Sincerely, Rana Daggubati.”

The ‘Baahubali’ star, however, did not mention the reason behind his sudden decision. “Now he will do something BIG(sic),” wrote a Twitter user. “Wishing u the very best sir… enjoy the social media break and come back to rule the movies! Take care(sic),” added another.

Rana’s last post on Instagram is a teaser of ‘Virata Parvam’ and the actor was seen announcing the film’s release on Netflix. Rana enjoys a huge fan-following in the Telugu film industry and has 6.5 million followers on Twitter and 4.8 million followers on Instagram.

Earlier, Rana’s fans were telling him to take it easy with his experimental approach. After the massive success of the ‘Baahubali’ series, Rana hasn’t had much success, and his supporters are worried that he’s squandered the entire ‘Baahubali’ excitement. ‘Virata Parvam’ had a dismal start with weekend box-office figures not encouraging.