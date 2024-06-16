Watch: AI-generated short films to increase student enrollment in govt schools in Karimnagar

The Vattemla Zilla Parishad High School in Vemulawada mandal was among the first schools to come up with such AI videos.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 16 June 2024, 06:49 PM

Karimnagar: The increasing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is having an impact on how even government schools canvas students now.

With a few media groups using AI generated anchors to read news, staff in a few government schools in Karimnagar got inspired and have launched campaigns to attract students with the help of AI-generated videos. For this purpose, they prepared short videos wherein AI anchors explain about the facilities being provided in that particular school. Headmasters and teachers are posting these videos on various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, X, Instagram and others.

Best quality education with qualified teachers, English medium education, digital classes, computer education, sports, supply of quality food for mid-day meals, pass percentage in previous SSC examination and other facilities are being read out by the AI newsreaders. While the AI anchor reads news by explaining all these things on the screen, visuals of the school, classrooms, and lessons being taught by teachers are displayed behind the screen.

The Vattemla Zilla Parishad High School in Vemulawada mandal was among the first schools to come up with such AI videos. Instead of customarily participating in annual Badi Bata programmes, headmaster Kadarla Suryanarayana prepared a 59 second AI video and posted it on local WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms on May 26. As the video went viral on social media, similar videos were also done by staff of a few other schools in the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

Hindi teacher of Ramancha ZPHS of Chigurumamidi manda, Md Sharif, Headmaster of Eradapalli ZPHS of Shankarapatnam mandal, Bhoom Reddy and Subashnagar ZPHS teacher Chandrashekhar Reddy also prepared similar AI videos.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Suryanarayana said that instead of merely participating in the Badi Bata programme, he had decided to come up with an innovative idea. While discussing this with his daughter, a third year engineering student, he got the idea about an AI video and recorded it without any delay. Stating that the AI video got a huge response from parents and students, he informed that so far, five students from private schools had joined the Vattemla ZPHS. Last year, there were 72 students in the school. 15 students would join the school from primary school, he informed and added that they had fixed a target to take the student strength to 100.