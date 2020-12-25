I’ve a different side to me: Nabha

Nabha Natesh, who is excited about release of her next film Solo Brathuke So Better, shares her post-Covid shooting experience

The release of Nabha Natesh’s Solo Brathuke So Better is long overdue, after it was stalled in May due to the lockdown. Finally, Nabha couldn’t contain the excitement as the movie is ready to hit multiplexes on Christmas. The actor who shot to fame with iSmart Shankar feels that SBSB has all the ingredients for fans to experience it on big screens.

Dreary days

“It’s been a year of gloom and I think we are going to bounce back hard. Life has been on a pause. Shooting post lockdown was quite challenging and exhaustive. There were chances of safety protocols hampering creativity on the sets. I was trying to figure out new ways of wearing a mask without affecting my hair. It was very difficult to follow every rule from morning to evening. I was scared of shooting on the sets initially but it subsided as days passed on,” shares Nabha who had shot a montage sequence of a song recently.

Shift is easy

Playing a mass girl with a Telangana dialect in iSmart Shankar, Nabha will be seen in a classy girl-next-door role with actor Sai Dharam Tej. “I love playing both mass as well as classy roles. For a typical south Indian girl like me, transforming from a typical theatre artiste to a mainstream actor was quite easy. I may induce an impression of a high-spirited bubbly girl but in real life, there is another side of me observing in deep silence when I am off shooting films.”

Stardom is all hard work, says Nabha. “When people write characters keeping Nabha in view, it makes me so happy. That is the amount of recognition one would love to have as an actor. Success mantra to me is all hard work. As a team if you work hard, I owe it to everybody. It’s a team walk. I try to play to my strength and never try to compete against other stars,” she says adding that she plays the role of Amrutha opposite Dharam Tej.

“It is my character that excited me in the film. I would love to try different characters as an actor. Amrutha is a self-taught girl who leads her life on her own terms. When she meets Virat, there is a drastic shift in her life,” she adds. Nabha is busy with two more projects — the Telugu remake of Andhadhun, besides Alludu Adhurs with Bellamkonda Srinivas.

