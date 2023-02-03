Watch: Bobi, world’s oldest-ever dog

However, an adorable Portuguese dog has broken a century-old world record and was named the oldest-ever dog by Guinness World Records.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Hyderabad: One of the toughest parts of being a dog parent is watching your beloved pooch pass away. As dogs have a relatively shorter life span, this is a common phenomenon with these popular house pets.

It is also common knowledge that most dogs survive only around 10-12 years. However, an adorable Portuguese dog has broken a century-old world record and was named the oldest-ever dog by Guinness World Records.

The previous oldest dog was Australia’s Bluey, who died at the age of 29 years and five months. The current world’s oldest dog, Bobi is 30 years and 226 days old as of February 1, a claim validated by the Portuguese government’s pet database managed by the National Union of Veterinarians.

Announcing the new record, “The secrets to a long life, according to human Leonel Costa, is free roaming, human food and socialising with other animals (sic),” wrote Guinness World Record, sharing a video of the dog.

Bobi is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo – a breed that has an average life expectancy of only around 12 to 14 years. He has lived his whole life in the village of Conqueiros, near Portugal’s west coast.

New record: Oldest dog EVER – Bobi at 30 years and 266 days 🐶 The secrets to a long life, according to human Leonel Costa, is free roaming, human food and socialising with other animals 🥰️ pic.twitter.com/Ur5c2Gh8yb — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 2, 2023