Watch: Crocodile enters house in Wanaparthy’s Janampet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 August 2024, 03:15 PM

Crocodile enters house in Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy: A house owner was shocked when he noticed a crocodile near the bathroom in his house at Janampet village, under Srirangapur mandal here on Tuesday.

After five hours of a rescue operation, forest officials along with Sagar Snake Society volunteers trapped the crocodile and released it into the River Krishna at Beechupally.

Irked over by street dogs barking repeatedly around 3.45 am, house owner Naganna woke up and noticed the crocodile, which might have entered the house from the nearby Ramasamudram rivulet after being chased by stray dogs.

Immediately, the house owner dialed 108 and in turn they alerted the forest officials and Sagar Snake Society.

After being alerted by Beat constable Ramesh, a team of volunteers led by Krishna Sagar, who works as a Home Guard, and forest officials, reached Naganna’s house.

First they tried to cover the crocodile’s snout with a cloth to block its visibility and later tied the snout with a rope to avoid any attacks.

After successfully trapping the crocodile, it was carried from the village in a gram panchayat tractor and released into River Krishna at Beechupally, said Krishna Sagar, who is the founder of Sagar Snake Society.

During monsoon, when River Krishna flows downstream through Almatti and Narayanpur projects from Karnataka, about 300 to 400 crocodiles get swept away. They try to take shelter in the agricultural fields of villages abutting the river in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Like crocodiles, spotted deer and blackbucks also turn up in large numbers in the villages from upstream areas or in the islands, after water levels increase in the river, he added.