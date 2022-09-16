Watch: Elderly woman riding moped as her husband sits behind wins hearts

Published Date - 04:24 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Hyderabad: A biker couple is usually pictured as being young, with the man riding and the woman sitting pillion. Breaking all such stereotypes, a video of an elderly couple is insanely going viral on the internet.

In a clip that is doing the rounds online, an elderly woman on a moped can be seen driving on a rural road with her husband seated behind her. Both of them are dressed in traditional attire with the man wearing a white shirt and dhoti while the woman is dressed in a sari. The sight was quite unusual, especially given their age.

The short clip was shared by an Instagram user named Susmita Dora and has garnered over three million views. “Usually when we see a biker couple, it is always the guy riding the bike. Have u ever seen anything like this for their age?(sic),” says a text insert on the video. “Couple goals,” reads the caption of the post.

The adorable video had internet users gushing about the couple in the comments section, “She has her own swag and that’s so cool,” wrote a user. “This is so lovely to see..Why women always on back. Its really adorable (sic)” wrote another.