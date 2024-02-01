Watch: Forest fires break out in Nallamalla in Telangana

Forest officials have been taking up measures to douse the flames since the last two days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 12:02 PM

Hyderabad: Forest stretches in Bureddypally, Domalapenta, Kommanpeta and other sections of Nallamalla were affected following forest fires since Tuesday late evening and Wednesday night.

Forest officials have been taking up measures to douse the flames since the last two days. Accessibility is a big challenge as the forest fires occurred on a hillock and vehicles could not be used to reach the locations. Forest personnel have to trek and reach the locations and this consumes a lot of time, said an official.

“However, our teams have reached the locations and with the help of blowers, they have managed to douse the flames. At present, the situation is under control,” the official said.

The forest fires began late on Tuesday and by the time the forest teams reached the location, the situation was alarming. But the teams managed to control the fire soon. This was followed by another incident on Wednesday night in Kommanpeta and Bureddypally beats. About seven hectares of forest was affected, officials said.

“Both were man made fires by local people. Special teams are still monitoring the situation and have been directed to stay put at the locations till normalcy is restored,” said the official.

Forest Minister Konda Surekha spoke to the officials about the forest fires in Nallamalla and was informed that the situation was under control.

In the wake of the summer season approaching, the Minister directed the officials to take precautionary measures to avoid forest fires and recurrence of such incidents. Officials should stay alert, she said.