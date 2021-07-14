Watch: How a Osmania University grad started a school for Adivasis

This Osmania graduate started a school in an unused hut in Telangana’s Neelam Thogu village in Mulugu forest to teach Adivasi children.

Esram Santhosh, the Osmania graduate, started a school in an unused hut to teach Adivasi children in Telangana’s Neelam Thogu village in Mulugu forest. The school today has about 40 students learning basic English, Mathematics and Telugu. Every day, he travels 10 km on the bike and 5 km on foot to reach the hamlet.