Watch: IFS officer shares migratory route of bird recorded by satellite tracker

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:42 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Migratory route of a bird recorded by the satellite tracker.

Hyderabad: A bird, Pallid Harrier or pale, surprised Gujarat Forest Department officials as it traveled a distance of 6000 km from Gujarat to Russia.

The adult male bird flew from Gujarat and crossed Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan before reaching Russia.

The officials fitted a tiny solar-powered satellite tracker on the bird to track its flight.

The bird, tagged in the Asiatic Lion Landscape on 10 March 2021, started its flight 14 days after it was tagged, and covered a distance of 5923.3 km in 248 hours.

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan took to Twitter to share the video.

“See how less migratory humans are. A Pallid Harrier was satellite tagged and its route was monitored. The bird traveled 6000 km and went up to Russia. Beautiful revelations. The real tourists !!” read the post from the officer.

The study was conducted by the Central Asian Flyway on four raptors, including Pallid Harrier.

Watch it here:

The study was of Central Asian Flyway. Four raptors were satellite tagged which were powered by solar energy. This show their path. Read the paper for more information;https://t.co/11edajLdWz @dcfsasangir pic.twitter.com/V0ohpZyIiR — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 23, 2022