Video of leopard preying on cow goes viral on social media

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:34 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: We see videos of wild animals like tigers, lions, and leopards preying on a large variety of animals for their survival. These intriguing videos often surface online and go viral within no time. One such video of a leopard that made a cow its prey is now going viral on Twitter.

It was shared by IFS officer Saket Badola on his Twitter account. Saket Badola captioned it: “On display, the tremendous jaw strength of a leopard.”

In the video, we can see the leopard grabbing the cow by its neck and pulling it backward. The cow tries to release itself from the tiger’s grip, but it fails. Finally, the leopard takes the cow under the guardrail into the forest.

The video shared by the IFS officer has over 58.5k views and around 1000 likes.

The comments started pouring in soon after netizens noticed the video.

“I was just thinking, where was gao raksha dal. The leopard is lucky that no lynching happened there.” wrote one.

Another stated, “Leopards are one of the strongest cats. Even though they are the smallest of the big cats, they are so strong that they have the ability to hoist a carcass of up to 50kg on a tree.”

“Reminds a scene from KGF 2, but tiger replaced with leopard”, a user commented.