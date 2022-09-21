Watch: Man ridging bicycle escapes leopard attack

Hyderabad: We often come across videos of animals attacking human beings on social media platforms. One such video has again surfaced online.

In the video, a man is seen narrowly escaping from getting attacked by a leopard.

The man was riding a bicycle on the Dehradun-Rishikesh highway when the leopard attacked him. The leopard was hiding in the bushes before it pounced on the cyclist, but the cyclist manages to escape unhurt as the animal fails to get hold of him. The incident was captured by a CC TV camera installed on the highway.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared the video clip on his Twitter account.

“On Dehradun-Rishikesh Highway…. Both are lucky,” the officer captioned it.

Watch it here:

“The cyclist saved the animal from mowed down by the vehicle, ” wrote a user.

“Poor cyclist is more lucky,” tweeted another.