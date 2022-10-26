Watch: Indian and Pakistani cricket fans jam to ‘Pasoori’ outside MCG

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:20 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

A Pakistani news agency’s Instagram account posted a video that showed Indian and Pakistani fans who donned their respective team’s jerseys singing the famous ‘Pasoori’ song. A Pakistani news agency’s Instagram account posted a video that showed Indian and Pakistani fans who donned their respective team’s jerseys singing the famous ‘Pasoori’ song.

Hyderabad: With his magnificent 53-ball 82 not out, Virat Kohli’s match-winning innings surely stood out at Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup game in Melbourne Cricket Stadium. But something else also caught netizens’ attention — a clip of fans that were singing in merry.

A Pakistani news agency’s Instagram account posted a video that showed Indian and Pakistani fans who donned their respective team’s jerseys singing the famous ‘Pasoori’ song.

What one would imagine to be a nerve-wracking situation was turned into a jamming session, purely because of the love these fans from arch-rival teams have for music and the song especially.

Reacting to the video on Instagram one user wrote, “Rivalry has become a thing of the past… Now they act like friends and brothers, Players and fans.”

Another user remarked, “Two nations having same taste of music. Happy to see India Pakistan supporters together. Feels like we have won the respect and unity by loosing an unfair match(sic).”

The clip has over 1.3 million views so far and is being widely circulated online.

‘Pasoori’ is a Punjabi and Urdu-language single by Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. The song became an instant hit in India when it was released in February 2022 and was also widely used to make reels on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entert, Sports & Travel (@pakistan_showbiz123)