Watch: Jim Sarbh also thinks he is UK PM Rishi Sunak’s look alike 

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 07:00 PM, Thu - 27 October 22
Hyderabad: Ever since the news of Rishi Sunak’s appointment as the Britain’s Prime Minister broke out, there has been so much frenzy around the social media with scores of people discussing and making memes on his origin, personal life, colonisation and much more.

The latest viral thing about the UK PM on the internet today is the memes about his lookalikes and who in the Bollywood is going to play his biopic. While many people pointed out his resemblance to cricketer Ashish Nehra, netizens are now flooding the social media platforms with his new doppelganger, Jim Sarbh.

Agreeing with the netizens, Sarbh took to his Instagram stories to share a screenshot of a collage shared by a social media user. The collage had Ashish Nehra, Jim Sarbh and Sacha Baron Cohen’s pictures as lookalikes of Rishi Sunak. “Yes, I heard. Choose your fighter,” read the caption of the story.

Netizens compared Sunak with many other noted personalities claiming that he’s got many doppelgangers. “Believe it or not, scientists say that statistically, every person has roughly SIX #doppelgangers out there in the world. That means there are SEVEN people with your face, including you, out there(sic),” said a user, sharing a collage of Sunak and Nehra’s picture.

Check out a few other tweets here:

