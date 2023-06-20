| Watch Kajal Sreeleela Dance To An Old Balayya Song As Part Of Bhagavanth Kesari Promos

Watch: Kajal, Sreeleela dance to an old Balayya song as part of ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ promos

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

By Nithya Shree Sangameshwar

Hyderabad: After the release of her look as a fierce cop in ‘Sathyabhama’, Kajal Aggarwal is now back with a ‘mass’ive comeback in Anil Ravipudi’s ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’.

‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ is a Telugu movie starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sreeleela. The leading ladies of the upcoming film, Kajal and Sreeleela, collaborate for a dance on Balakrishna’s old blockbuster track ‘Chilakapacha koka’, which has now gone viral on social media.

The video was released by the team of ‘Bhagvanth Kesari’ as part of their promotions. The dazzling and energetic performance by both actors has won over the internet. Telugu cinema lovers have been really excited and avidly following all the details ever since filmmaker Anil Ravipudi revealed his upcoming production.

Aside from the fact that the action drama stars ‘god of masses’ Balakrishna in the main role, there is also tremendous expectation surrounding Kajal Aggarwal’s long-awaited return to Telugu cinema following a two-year sabbatical post her marriage and the birth of her son. ‘Mosagallu’ (2021), which was directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, was her last Telugu movie.

Actor Sreeleela took to her Instagram stories to share the viral video with her fans and followers:

